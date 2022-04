The pirate flag means, of course, that No Man's Sky is getting pirate content. No Man's Sky is almost six years old, and it's come a long way since its troubled launch. The space sim has received loads of free expansions and improvements since 2016, and creator Sean Murray said in February that it will continue to grow. What we don't know is what future updates will look like, though fans both on reddit and Twitter seem to think pirate battles are a certainty. Louder are the calls for something resembling Sea of Thieves in space.

