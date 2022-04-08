ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car

KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A North Carolina family woke up and found a bear stuck inside of their car. Ashely McGowin of...

abc7news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

What’s the most popular vehicle in North Carolina?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Hop in that pickup truck and hit the road. …and join all the other trucks. North Carolinians love their Fords. Trucks are the top-selling vehicles in the South, according to Edmunds.com. What type of truck that is varies by state. Not only does the Ford F-Series tops North Carolina’s the list […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Pets & Animals
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Lifestyle
WBTW News13

3 hurt after train hits car in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt Monday morning after a CATS train hit a car in south Charlotte, officials confirmed. The crash happened about 8:15 a.m. near the 4500 block of Old Pineville Road, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the car was coming out of a parking lot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Lived Another 40 Years After Being Buried

The most valuable thing that we have as humans is our own lives as well as the lives of those around us. Social norms and other priorities that we take upon ourselves can make us forget this simple yet crucial fact. Some of the simplest mistakes can end or take a life without even knowing. The same applies to Essie Dunbar who can be considered one of the luckiest humans to have ever walked on this Earth.
BLACKVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WRAL

Black bear cubs rescued, receiving treatment at North Carolina Zoo

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Black bear cubs rescued, receiving treatment at North Carolina Zoo. The brother and sister baby black bear cubs will stay in the North Carolina Zoo...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Virginia skydiver survives 13,500ft fall after hitting the ground at 125mph

A Virginia skydiver who became entangled in her parachute in the middle of her 13,500ft jump, has not only lived to tell the tale, but is in the midst of preparing for a summit of Mount Everest.Jordan Hatmaker, a 35-year-old from Virginia Beach, Virginia, just barely survived from the near-death experience, forcing doctors to remark that it was “miraculous” she was not only alive, but not paralysed.“9 days ago I never knew how much my world would change,” the adrenaline junkie wrote in a 23 November 2021 Instagram post.She went on to detail how the 14 November jump was her...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy