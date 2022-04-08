STATE POLICE REPORT SHOOTING AT NEW JERSEY’S AMERICAN DREAM MALL

A Maryland man has been charged in connection with a Baltimore shooting after being arrested in another state, authorities said. Luel F. Mekonnen, 22, of Silver Spring, was arrested in New Jersey in connection with a shooting that happened in Baltimore last week, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded to...
UPDATE: A man underwent emergency surgery after being shot twice in the chest in the parking lot at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford on Thursday, April 7, multiple sources confirmed.Chaos erupted at the mall in the Meadowlands Sports Complex after the bleeding victim walked into the mall …
Attorneys representing Jajuan R. Henderson say he was retrieving an iced tea from his car when he was confronted and shot by plain-clothes officers in Trenton. WCAU's Deanna Durante reports.March 18, 2022.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On March 14, shortly after 7 p.m., Manor Township Police Department went to a residence on the 200 block of Stone Mill Rd. for a domestic disturbance. According to police, Alicia Forbes, 37 of Lancaster had thrown her 17-month-old baby across the room, then attacked...
A police officer in Pennsylvania in a detailed email to 900 other officers on the force accused a coworker of raping her while off-duty at a party, WPXI reports. The unnamed Pittsburgh police officer said the alleged assault occurred in the Summer 2021, and was subsequently granted a temporary prot…
Two victims were extricated from a crumpled car and taken to a nearby trauma center following a deadly Tuesday afternoon crash in the Lehigh Valley, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash on Freemansburg Avenue near Linden Street in Bethlehem Township found a vehicle that had slammed into a wall and telephone pole shortly before 12 p.m., the Nancy Run Fire Company said.
There were nine newborn puppies found in deplorable conditions when a good samaritan found them discarded among garbage in Farmingdale, Monmouth County this week. Several Manchester Township Police Officers saved the life of a man from Bayville who was responding as a tow truck driver to an accident and collapsed on the roadway.
Unwanted touches between two high school students have led to a Pennsylvania state police investigation. State police were called to a harassment complaint at Boiling Springs High School on Wednesday, Mar. 23, according to a release by police. A 16-year-old girl told police that another student “touched her inappropriately” twice...
A Hillside Police Officer has been arrested and charged for veering off the Garden State Parkway in Tinton Falls last October, while off-duty and on his way to work in Union County, and crashing into another vehicle killing two people, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Friday. John...
The State of New Jersey on Monday terminated the employment of Ralphiel Mack, the brother of former Trenton Mayor Tony Mack, who’d been recently hired to work in the Department of Community Affairs. Ralphiel Mack and his brother were both convicted at trial in federal court in 2014 of...
A man who was banned from an apartment complex along the Hackensack River after he was caught peeking into windows was back at it, authorities charged. Joshua Purvis, 22, was arrested after Little Ferry police received a call of a peeping Tom at the Waterside Village Apartments beneath the Route 46 bridge shortly after midnight Tuesday, April 5, Chief James Walters said.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her purse at a Newark Dollar General store. The suspect — pictured above — knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her at the Dollar General store on Market Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, March 14, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a Wednesday release.
A man and woman from the Bronx were caught by police after they allegedly scammed nearly $10,000 from an elderly South Jersey resident. Raul Santos-Marte, 39, and Karina De Los Santos-Polanco, 34, called the victim claiming to represent her nephew on Tuesday, March 1, Hamilton Police said in a news release.
The South Jersey owner who drew national attention for defying Gov. Phil Murphy’s coronavirus orders in 2020 was charged with drunken driving in Burlington County — years after a crash that left another man dead, authorities said. Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, was charged after...
A South Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend in Wildwood three decades ago. The case dates back to 1990, when a 20-year-old woman from Putnam County, NY, was spending the weekend with friends in Wildwood, authorities said. Using a...
The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Trinity Washington, 13, was reported missing from 4113 Glenarm Avenue on Monday, March 21, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants and white converse sneakers. Police said she...
A woman believed to have been involved a hookah lounge fight was later shot outside a fast-food restaurant in Delaware County on Sunday, March 20, 6abc reports. Responding officers found the 22-year-old victim with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the McDonald's on West Chester Pike in Haverford around 2 a.m., the outlet says citing police.
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with DUI and third-degree murder, among other offenses, in the I-95 crash in Philadelphia on Monday, March 21 that claimed the lives of two Pennsylvania State Police troopers and a pedestrian, authorities said.Jayana Tanae Webb, of Eagleville, was driving the sp…
The 25-year-old Morris County woman killed in Tuesday morning’s tractor-trailer crash was a legal assistant and beloved TikTok singer whose final message came in the form of a touching gospel hymn.Jen Gorgas, of Netcong, was pronounced dead after colliding with the tractor-trailer as it was exiting…
Women across North Jersey are apparently willing to get themselves into trouble if it means scoring a date with one of River Edge's newest officers. A photo of Domenic Pizzanelli holding a lost dog on the River Edge PBA Local 201's Facebook page has caught the attention of thousands of women, many threatening to run red lights and rob banks just to chat with the officer.
