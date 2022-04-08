STATE POLICE REPORT SHOOTING AT NEW JERSEY’S AMERICAN DREAM MALL

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her purse at a Newark Dollar General store. The suspect — pictured above — knocked a woman to the floor and snatched her at the Dollar General store on Market Street around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, March 14, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said in a Wednesday release.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 19 DAYS AGO