ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate candidate Oz reports at least $100M in assets

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FTNz3_0f3HaCmv00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Before he gave up his entertainment career to run for U.S. Senate, Mehmet Oz — the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show” — amassed assets worth more than $100 million, including homes, stock, life insurance and connections to his in-laws’ tree-trimming empire.

Oz on Wednesday night filed a financial disclosure form required of all candidates for Senate that tallies a long list of investments — over 400 individual accounts, businesses, or holdings that have value — that back up the finances of a man who has said he put $10 million into his campaign in Pennsylvania.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up !

Oz valued his assets at between $104 million and $422 million, according to a tally by The Philadelphia Inquirer , a wide range that is a result of the Senate’s request that each asset be valued within a certain dollar bracket. If elected, he would be one of the wealthiest members of the Senate — and possibly the wealthiest.

He reported earning about $10 million in 2021, nearly all of it from his TV show host salary and ownership of the show’s parent company.

Oz isn’t the only multimillionaire in the seven-person Republican primary field in Pennsylvania.

Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick has yet to file a financial disclosure. Another wealthy candidate, Carla Sands, filed a public disclosure of assets last year, valuing more than 50 accounts or properties at between $35 million and $152 million.

Pennsylvania Senate Race: McCormick & Oz lead in latest poll

For Oz, his filing shows at least $11.5 million — and possibly much more — in non-public stock in Asplundh, the tree-trimming company owned by his wife’s family. He lists at least $6 million in non-public stock in the convenience store chain Wawa Inc. and at least $5 million in non-public stock in travel agency Five Star Travel Corp.

His tens of millions of dollars in equities includes millions in stock in Amazon, Microsoft, Sharecare, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet.

Oz lists two homes in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, overlooking Manhattan, that he values at more than $1 million each — including the one where Oz lived for a couple of decades before deciding to run for the Senate — plus another home in suburban Philadelphia valued at $1 million or more.

Pennsylvania Senate Primary Poll: Oz & McCormick tied, majority undecided

There’s also his vacation home in Palm Beach, Florida, that Oz values at $5 million to $25 million, and a cattle farm in Okeechobee, Florida, valued at $1 million or more. He puts the value of the cattle at $250,000 to $500,000.

Other assets include life insurance policies worth millions and interests in numerous commercial properties, including apartments in New York City and property on Boston’s Tremont Avenue and on Florida’s Clearwater Beach Island.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Senate primary

BOALSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as the top candidates came together Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival, John Fetterman, in earnest. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has been on the defensive, after a week […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Boston, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Florida State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Carla Sands
Person
Mehmet Oz
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa.’s arrogant decision to move opening day of deer hunting season has proved costly | Opinion

The Pennsylvania Game Commission arbitrarily changed the opening day of deer season, destroying a highly successful Thanksgiving weekend structure that endured for 60 years. Moving the opening day from Monday to the Saturday after Thanksgiving revealed a gross lack of knowledge and enormous disregard of the economic benefits linked to hunters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Fund#Ap#U S Senate#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy