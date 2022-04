After raising more than $420,000 in three months, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is stepping away from a political action committee he formed less than six months ago. Liccardo announced on Twitter this week he’s resigning his officer role in Common Good Silicon Valley – a PAC he created in late 2021 to support business-friendly candidates... The post San Jose mayor raises six figures before stepping down from PAC appeared first on San José Spotlight.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO