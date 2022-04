MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has released all of its evidence related to the shooting of of Amir Locke, including hundreds of pictures, and body-worn camera footage from every officer involved in the raid, showing 12 different perspectives. On Feb. 2, SWAT team members executed the no-knock warrant on behalf of St. Paul police at an apartment inside Bolero Flats in downtown Minneapolis. The warrant was in connection with the fatal shooting of Otis Elder in January. Body camera footage shows an officer use a key to unlock the front door of an apartment rented by the brother...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 50 MINUTES AGO