ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

3 charged in Wake Forest shooting

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wake Forest, N.C. — Three people are facing charges after a Thursday night shooting in a Wake Forest residential area, Wake Forest Police...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Raleigh woman now charged with murder after shooting outside CVS

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman now faces a murder charge following a shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in southeast Raleigh in March. Tiffany Latoya Jackson, 35, was arrested on March 26, shortly after the shooting at the CVS located at 6216 Battle Bridge Road, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Body of Wendell father found with car off New Bern Ave. in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The family of a Wendell man who hadn't been seen since he left for work Thursday shared the sad news on Monday that his body was found with his crashed car. On Sunday evening around 5 p.m., Gregory Thomas’ 2012 dark gray Honda Civic was located in a wooded area in Raleigh near New Bern Ave and Interstate 440. A body found with the car was positively identified as Thomas, and family members, who had been searching all weekend, were notified.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wake Forest, NC
City
Louisburg, NC
City
Spring Hope, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

2 shot at store near downtown Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were shot at a convenience store near downtown Fayetteville Monday night, police said. The incident happened at a store near the intersection of Cumberland and Hillsboro streets, according to Fayetteville police. An SUV with three doors open was behind police crime scene tape...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Limits
cbs17

14-year-old killed in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 14-year-old was killed in a Goldsboro shooting Wednesday morning, police say. Goldsboro police said they responded to the shooting around 4:20 a.m. near Central Heights and Thoroughfare roads. Officers said shots were fired into a mobile home and struck the teen who was inside...
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX8 News

Greensboro police arrest suspect after fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Greensboro on Monday after another man was shot and killed over a year ago, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Rodon Edgar Boswell, 41, of Greensboro was arrested on Veasley Street. Police say he has been charged with first-degree murder. On Dec. 28, 2020, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after shot in Durham neighborhood

Durham, N.C. — A man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday after being shot in a Durham neighborhood. Around six police officers were investigating the shooting on Big Leaf Way. Police did not say what led up to the incident or if any arrests...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Cumberland County man killed in stabbing

Fayetteville, N.C. — A 24-year-old Cumberland County man died from a stabbing on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 200 block of Bayfield Loop in Fayetteville. Officers responded after 4 a.m. and couldn't find anyone who was stabbed, but did find evidence of a stabbing. Minutes later, officers...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
53K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy