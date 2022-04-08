ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense gets chance to clarify gentlemen's agreements in DaVita criminal trial

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense lawyers sought to change jurors' perception of the corporate pacts at the heart of the federal criminal trial of DaVita, Inc. and its former leader, Kent Thiry, by clarifying the intent directly with one of the men responsible for the agreements. Andrew Hayek, the former chief executive officer...

