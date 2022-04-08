Retiring Lawmaker Makes Final Pitch for ‘Second Chances’ Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — A bill that would strengthen penalties for crimes against Iowans who are 60 or older has cleared its final legislative hurdle. The bill creates new criminal penalties for emotional abuse and neglect of elderly Iowans. Senator Julian Garrett of Indianola says the bill also makes it a crime when a person who is in a position of trust abuses that trust to misuse the assets of the older individual. Representative Dustin Hite of New Sharon says in 13 years as a lawyer, he’s seen cases of hucksters and even family members taking advantage of elderly Iowans. The bill has been a top priority for the A-A-R-P for several years. It won unanimous approval in the House and Senate and is headed to the governor for her signature.

