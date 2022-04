While the wiliwili may not have been in bloom Saturday, the community was blooming with excitement and cheer at the 11th annual Wiliwili Festival in Waikoloa Village. Scores of residents and visitors alike ascended on the Waikoloa Dry Forest Preserve for the annual festival celebrating the lowland dry forest and the iconic wiliwili tree, Erythrina sandwicensis. The wiliwili is one of Hawaii’s few endemic deciduous trees and will typically lose their leaves in the summer months, during periods of drought, before flowering in late summer.

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI ・ 29 DAYS AGO