Pawlet gun range owner pays $53K in fines

The towner of Slate Ridge, an unpermitted firing range in West Pawlet, has paid nearly $53,000 to satisfy a court order.

In a news release, the Town of Pawlet said that Daniel Banyai had paid the town $52,965.35, to satisfy the fines and accrued interest imposed by the court for zoning violations between Sept. 6, 2019, and Dec. 16, 2020, when a trial was held on the issue.

Town Attorney Merrill Bent said Thursday that the fines continue to accrue in an amount that will be decided by a judge at a contempt hearing scheduled for April 18.

“The town has endured a lengthy process to satisfy its obligation to enforce its zoning regulations, and while this initial payment is a victory for the town, the process will continue,” the town’s release said. “Compliance with other requirements of the court’s order is still incomplete and daily fines continue to accrue in an amount to be determined by the court.”

The town says other requirements of the judge’s order are still not met and fines continue to accrue. The town has asked a judge to hold Banyai in contempt. A hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Banyai’s attorney did not immediately return a call Thursday seeking comment.

Last month the town moved to foreclose on the property and it also asked that Banyai be jailed if he refuses to comply with the court’s orders.

Slate Ridge neighbors have complained for some time about gunfire at the facility and what they claimed were threats and intimidation by Banyai and his supporters. Many of the neighbors of Slate Ridge are afraid to talk publicly because of fears for their safety.

Banyai bought the 30-acre property known as Slate Ridge in 2013 and sometime in 2017 he began operating what he calls a firearms training facility. The property is only permitted to have a garage with an apartment.

Around the time Banyai began operating the shooting range, he erected a 500-square-foot structure to serve as the training center and a number of outdoor shooting ranges, all without necessary zoning permits.

Banyai has been ordered to remove the unpermitted structures.

In January the Vermont Supreme Court upheld the lower court order that Banyai demolish any unpermitted buildings on the Pawlet property and pay the outstanding fines.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.