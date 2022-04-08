College Avenue reopened after active TPD scene; suspect at-large

College Avenue has been reopened after a barricaded suspect escaped the College Plaza Apartments Friday morning, Tallahassee Police said.

Officers initially responded to a call about an aggravated assault in the 400 block of College Avenue at 5 a.m. A woman walked out of the apartment with a child and told officers what was going on.

The woman told officers that a man had barricaded himself in the first-floor apartment and there were two kids inside with him inside. Police said that the suspect is known to the woman.

In between officers calling for backup for the tactical team, the suspect then went to the back of the apartment and left with the two children.

TPD told ABC 27 that the children were then found safely shortly after police breached the apartment around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A gun was found in the alleyway behind the apartments, police added.

The suspect is now at-large and police are looking for him, TPD said.

Police are encouraging the public to use caution and added that they do not know if he is armed or not. FSU Police says that there is no threat to the campus or the public.

The area where this happened is about three blocks west of the state capitol building and about two blocks east of FSU's Wescott Fountain.