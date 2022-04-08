Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75 in Gibsonton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash affected traffic along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Gibsonton for several hours on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Interstate 75 and Gibsonton Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said an SUV carrying at least five people was driving along the inside lane of I-75 when it lost control and rolled multiple times.

A man, who has yet to be identified, was ejected during the crash. He died at the scene.

At least three other passengers suffered minor injuries. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Plant City, suffered serious injuries.

