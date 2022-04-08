ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonton, FL

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75 in Gibsonton

By Athina Morris, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rbKtL_0f3HWiKr00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly crash affected traffic along the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Gibsonton for several hours on Friday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Interstate 75 and Gibsonton Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Authorities said an SUV carrying at least five people was driving along the inside lane of I-75 when it lost control and rolled multiple times.

A man, who has yet to be identified, was ejected during the crash. He died at the scene.

At least three other passengers suffered minor injuries. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Plant City, suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Gibsonton, FL
City
Plant City, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Florida woman burned children with lighter, beat them, police say

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation into a Pensacola woman that started last month found she abused at least five children, including burning them with a lighter, Pensacola Police said. Letonya Renee Finney-Rosado, 42, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse. A Pensacola Police Department arrest report said that in February, Finney-Rosado became […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Tampa Bay Rays#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
Motorsport.com

NASCAR crew chief indefinitely suspended after re-arrest

Troconis, the crew chief on Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado, was originally arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with felony second degree assault charges following a confrontation with NASCAR spotter Clayton Hughes. The incident took place at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2 of last year. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy