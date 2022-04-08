Tennessee baseball projected as No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

No. 1 Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) will host Missouri (18-8, 3-6 SEC) Friday-Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch for Friday’s game No. 1 is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Game No. 2 on Saturday will start at 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network), while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

Entering its series with Missouri, Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament by Baseball America.

The Vols are slated to host the Knoxville regional with Kennesaw State (2), Indiana State (3) and South Carolina-Upstate (4) playing at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will start June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.