Omaha, NE

Tennessee baseball projected as No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (28-1, 9-0 SEC) will host Missouri (18-8, 3-6 SEC) Friday-Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

First pitch for Friday’s game No. 1 is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

Game No. 2 on Saturday will start at 7 p.m. EDT (SEC Network), while Sunday’s series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+).

Entering its series with Missouri, Tennessee is projected as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament by Baseball America.

The Vols are slated to host the Knoxville regional with Kennesaw State (2), Indiana State (3) and South Carolina-Upstate (4) playing at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will start June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Senior day: Lady Vols defeat Kentucky

Tennessee (12-7, 6-5 SEC) defeated Kentucky, 4-0, Sunday on senior day at Barksdale Stadium. “It was a pretty good day,” Lady Vols’ associate tennis head coach Jarryd Chaplin said following the match. “It was encouraging that we had those three singles points and a fourth getting close with two more battling out there.”
KENTUCKY STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
Community Policy