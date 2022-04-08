ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC baseball records, standings following April 7 contests

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 2022 baseball season began Feb. 18.

Regular-season play will conclude May 21 ahead of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The 2022 SEC Tournament will take place May 24-29 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the field.

NCAA regionals are scheduled to begin June 2. NCAA super regionals will begin June 9.

The 2022 College World Series will take place June 16-27 at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Throughout the 2022 season, Vols Wire will look at SEC team records and standings.

Below are SEC team records and standings following April 7 contests during the fourth weekend of conference play.

SEC East: Tennessee 28-1 (9-0 SEC)

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during the 2022 Vols’ baseball season at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: Vanderbilt 21-7 (4-5 SEC)

Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Missouri head coach Steve Bieser. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC East: South Carolina 14-14 (3-6 SEC)

South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

SEC East: Florida 19-11 (3-7 SEC)

Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

SEC West: Arkansas 23-5 (8-2 SEC)

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

SEC West: Auburn 20-9 (5-4 SEC)

Auburn head coach Butch Thompson. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
LSU head coach Jay Johnson. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

SEC West: Ole Miss 19-9 (4-5 SEC)

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

SEC West: Mississippi State 18-12 (4-5 SEC)

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Lemonis. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

