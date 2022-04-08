SEC baseball records, standings following April 7 contests

Josh Heupel outperformed expectations in Year 1 at Tennessee, winning seven games behind an offense that ranked top 10 in college football and made a bowl game. (And would have won that game if not for some poor officiating.) Anyway, onto the 2022 season. And with plenty of hope as quarterback ...
Georgia basketball junior guard Jaxon Etter, who appeared in 31 of Georgia’s 32 games last season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-4 guard is a walk-on and is looking for a new home. Etter averaged a career-high 5.1 points per game in 2021-2022. Etter played high school...
Sacks haven’t been a significant statistic for Arkansas football in a long time.
The Razorbacks have shown they can win without having a dynamic pass rush as a unit, even if they have had individual players who can rack up the numbers. McTelvin Agim, Armon Watts and Jeremiah Ledbetter were all those kind of players even during the down years of Arkansas football.
Heading into the 2022 season, though, there is reason to think the entire front seven (or six, as the Hogs more often play) can beat some of the team totals of recent years. Arkansas hasn’t finished higher than eighth...
As the “talking season” stage of the College Football offseason gets closer, the hype surrounding Arkansas football continues to grow. One of the reason’s for the Razorbacks’ popularity, is quarterback KJ Jefferson.
So much so, that Jefferson is thought to be one of the best quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference. Jesse Simonton of On3 released his SEC Quarterback Power Rankings on Sunday, and Jefferson ranks among the conference’s best, checking in at No. 2. Jefferson is behind Alabama’s Bryce Young for the top spot and is ranks higher than Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, and Kentucky’s Will Levis, among...
A month ago we took a look at how the SEC Quarterbacks stack up for the 2022 season, compared to Alabama Football’s Bryce Young. Eight of 13 SEC teams have yet to play their spring games. The one school not having a spring game is Tennessee. The Vols are said to be renovating Neyland Stadium. There is no truth to the rumor part of the stadium changes will be mesh fencing, installed to protect players, coaches and cheerleaders from thrown objects.
On Wednesday, a task force including the ATF and FBI arrested former Georgia football wide receiver Akhil Crumpton in Philadelphia in connection to the 2021 murder of an Oconee County, Georgia gas station employee, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Elijah Wood, a 23-year-old employee of the RaceTrac...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
No. 1 Tennessee (31-1, 12-0 SEC) defeated Missouri (18-11, 3-9 SEC), 4-3, Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols made history as the first team to ever begin Southeastern Conference play 12-0. The series sweep against Missouri is Tennessee’s seventh of the season, tying a program record. Tennessee has...
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday.
Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad.
The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville.
Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season.
Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
Florida’s impressive winning streak has been highlighted by the fact that its conquered in doubles in each of those matches. It appeared that the doubles streak could be in danger early Friday, with upperclassman tandem Andy Andrade and Mattias Siimar down 5-4 in what would be the deciding doubles match.
Caden Curry has impressed coaches at Ohio State and has officially had his black stripe removed as we head toward the annual spring game. Curry is a native of Ohio’s neighbor to the west, Indiana. He was a highly coveted edge rusher as the No. 13 overall ranked defensive end in the 2022 class. Curry picked Ohio state over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, and Oregon.
The year was 2006. Most of Arkansas’ current players were in elementary school, barely big enough to hold a football, nevermind throw or carry one.
They were children the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama. The Crimson Tide were ranked No. 22 in the nation, but Arkansas was on its way to a magical season in the first and only year of Houston Nutt-Gus Malzahn-Mitch Mustain. Nick Saban was an Alabama pipe dream, yet to come to fruition.
Saban and the Tide have since won every meeting between the two teams, 15 in a row. Arkansas has come close, including last year’s...
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
It’s officially (spring) game week for South Carolina and head football coach Shane Beamer has a message for Gamecock fans. The annual Garnet and Black spring game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium and Beamer wants to make sure fans realize what an important opportunity it is for his program.
As the end of April approaches, former Auburn Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary recently opened up about the entire process and the opportunity in front of him. During his stint on the Plains, one could argue that there wasn’t a more consistent producer on the back end of SEC defenses. He didn’t have the interception numbers of other cornerbacks, but McCreary was always around the football. He recently spoke in an interview with Safid Deen of USA TODAY Sports Plus.
No. 1 Tennessee (31-1, 12-0 SEC) will play Tennessee Tech (17-12, 2-4 OVC) Tuesday at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tennessee. Tuesday’s contest will be Tennessee’s first in-season game at Smokies Stadium since April 4, 2006. The Vols played the Tennessee Smokies, a Class-AA affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks at the time, in 2006.
