ESPN’s Jordan Reid put together a full seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft. Similar to plenty of the other mock drafts out there, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was projected as a first-round draft pick by Reid to the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 24 overall pick. The Cowboys must replace guard Connor Williams and provide competition for center Tyler Biadasz. Linderbaum is a hard-nosed run-blocker who can win by cutting off angles and punishing interior defenders with physicality. He needs to get stronger to improve his anchor as a pass protector, but he’s a significant upgrade over what Dallas has at left guard...

DENVER, CO ・ 36 MINUTES AGO