New Britain police charge Hartford man with multiple counts including sex assault, unlawful restraint and cruelty

A Hartford man is set to appear in court this week after what New Britain police say was a brutal night of repeated beatings and sexual assaults on a woman in their city.

Alvin Y. Abreu, 39, of Allen Place was charged with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful restraint and intentional cruelty to persons on March 29. Police say the attacks happened in the overnight hours of March 24-25.

Abreu’s other charges are disorderly conduct and second-degree larceny. He is in custody on $525,000 bail at the Hartford Correctional Center and is due in Superior Court in New Britain Wednesday. His lawyer couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the woman called Abreu from Hartford to get help from his son with a cellphone app. Abreu arrived with a woman she didn’t know and his son, who helped her as the four sat in a car. The four then drove to New Britain, ending up at the Red Roof Inn. The woman and Abreu’s son left.

Abreu got a room and the two began eating and drinking alcohol. He started accusing her of seeing other people. The woman told police he then began verbally abusing her, saying he wanted to kill her and that she was “nothing but garbage.” He also threw food and beer around the room, the warrant says.

Abreu grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the floor and began dragging her across the floor while kicking and punching her, the warrant says. He also removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her even though she said no, it says.

He continued to verbally and physically abuse and assault her throughout the night, in addition to trying to gain access to her cellphone, which required a password, the warrant says.

She told investigators the attacks didn’t stop until the morning when she told him she had to go to work. She left the room and asked the front desk employee to call the police, according to the warrant.

Abreu came down to the front desk and told the woman at the front desk that she can “call the cops all you want. I hit her on purpose, she deserved it,” the warrant says. He then left.

When police arrived, they saw that the victim’s injuries were consistent with her being “punched/hit with strong force multiple times” and “dragged across a hard surface,” the warrant says.

They also found blood in the room, it says.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .