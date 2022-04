Kris Pickel has kept audiences engaged on Phoenix’s Channels 3 and 5, collectively known as Arizona’s Family TV News, for almost a decade. Now Phoenix residents won’t find her on KTVK-KPHO. Kris Pickel announced she is leaving Arizona’s Family news stations, which naturally led to several queries from her followers. They want to know the reason behind the abrupt departure and where she is going next. Here’s what Kris Pickel said about leaving KTVK-KPHO.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO