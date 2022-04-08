50-year-old woman found shot to death inside car in Akron

A 50-year-old woman was found shot to death inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Koerber Avenue in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded Thursday at 10:50 p.m. to a shots fired call to a residence in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue in Akron.

Officers found the female victim, identified as Tina Case, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the medical examiner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m.

Police believe that it appears the shooter knew the victim and may have wanted for her to return home before ambushing her

as she pulled into the driveway.

"Based on the facts and circumstances, detectives were able to quickly develop a person of interest in connection to this tragic incident and are actively seeking him at this time," the department said.

No further information has been released.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.