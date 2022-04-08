ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

50-year-old woman found shot to death inside car in Akron

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
A 50-year-old woman was found shot to death inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle on Koerber Avenue in Akron, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers responded Thursday at 10:50 p.m. to a shots fired call to a residence in the 600 block of Koerber Avenue in Akron.

Officers found the female victim, identified as Tina Case, in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the driveway with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the medical examiner.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:01 p.m.

Police believe that it appears the shooter knew the victim and may have wanted for her to return home before ambushing her
as she pulled into the driveway.

"Based on the facts and circumstances, detectives were able to quickly develop a person of interest in connection to this tragic incident and are actively seeking him at this time," the department said.

No further information has been released.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

