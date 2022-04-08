Pair beat, smash glass bottle on man while robbing him in Bensonhurst

Police released new video of a violent robbery in Brooklyn.

It happened Monday, April 4 at 4:15 a.m. at 67th Street and 15th Avenue in Bensonhurst.

Police say two men came up behind the 28-year-old victim punching and kicking him several times before hitting him with a glass bottle.

That's when they stole his cell phone and approximately $100 in cash and took off.

The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

