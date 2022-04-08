ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, GA

‘Thank God nobody got seriously injured’: Pembroke family finds hope among rubble left behind by deadly tornado

By Daisy Kershaw
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) — One Pembroke neighborhood is coming together to help neighbors in need after a deadly tornado tore through their community.

“She said ‘Harry your son, your son under the house is crushed over there.'”

Harry Bostick describes the moment he was told his son’s house had been destroyed by the tornado, with him inside.

Emergency crews continue to survey tornado damage in Bryan County

“I run across the field there, as I went across the field, there was a wall there standing up, and I hit on the side of the wall and I didn’t get no answer,” Bostick recalled. “I said ‘papa is you okay, is y’all okay in here,” Bostick recalls.

Harry called out to his son, Harry Jr. but moments of panic followed as he struggled to find him beneath the rubble, then miraculously, he spotted a sign of life.

“All of a sudden, I seen a little tip of his finger was showing and he said ‘daddy, I’m right here.'”

Relief that his son was alive was quickly followed by a frantic struggle to free him, his girlfriend and stepfather, who were also trapped under the remains of the home.

“They couldn’t get no air, they were like suffocating under there and I kept pulling stuff off him,” Bostick said.

Soon others came to help, and everyone was able to get out from under the debris, but the days that have followed have been hard for this tight-knit community, as they cope with the aftermath of the devastation.

“It just makes me feel pretty sad about it, it feels so rough,” Bostick said.

Tornado victims dig out

“It’s been a toll on the community, the entire community but we’re all pulling together as one, helping each other out,” said Karon Bacon, whose nearby business was damaged by the storm.

For Karon, Pembroke is home. And like many who live here, this street, this area, is more than a neighborhood to him, it’s a community.

“The whole community is real important to me because being in a small town like this, you have to come together,” Karon said.

Karon’s business is located in the neighborhood, standing on the front porch of his building, you can see what was once Henry Jr.’s home, now destroyed.

“It was kind of nerve-wracking to see the father trying to pull the son and his family out,” Karon recalled.

Karon’s business was also damaged, but that was the last thing on his mind at the time.

“We only had structure damage, that can be replaced, a life can never be replaced,” Karon said. “Thank God nobody got seriously injured. God was with us.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Family mourns loved ones on anniversary of deadly AL tornado

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three crosses are now in the ground where the Harris family home once stood in Calhoun County before a devastating tornado one year ago. On March 25th, 2021, Willie Harris Sr, his wife Barbara Harris, and the couple’s daughter Ebonique were killed when the tornado touched down outside of Ohatchee. […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke, GA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Rubble#Extreme Weather#Wsav
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Sister of murdered Sabina Nessa says if family were white they would have been treated better

The sister of murdered primary school teacher Sabina Nessa has said if her loved ones were a “normal British white family” they would have been treated better.Jebina Islam claimed her family has received no support from the government and pointing out that the murder of Sarah Everard received more coverage in the press, questioned if ethnicity was the reason.Koci Selamaj, an “evil” sexual predator, was jailed for at least 36 years for the murder of Ms Nessa on Friday.In an interview broadcast on Monday morning, Ms Islam said she had had support from the Royal Borough of Greenwich and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Lived Another 40 Years After Being Buried

The most valuable thing that we have as humans is our own lives as well as the lives of those around us. Social norms and other priorities that we take upon ourselves can make us forget this simple yet crucial fact. Some of the simplest mistakes can end or take a life without even knowing. The same applies to Essie Dunbar who can be considered one of the luckiest humans to have ever walked on this Earth.
BLACKVILLE, SC
Nashville News Hub

Man, who almost died when his lungs were severely damaged by COVID-19, says he will be happy if his survivor’s story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against the virus

The 65-year-old man, who nearly lost his life when his organs were severely damaged by the Coronavirus, said “If my COVID Survivor’s Story encourages just one person to get vaccinated against this virus then I will be happy.” According to his family, he was hospitalized for nearly 3 months. The 65-year-old man was initially cared for on the COVID-19 unit. But, his condition deteriorated and he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit, where he was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy