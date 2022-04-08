ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Missy Gators defeat Cleveland Central 8-6 on Thursday

By Keith Phillips
vicksburgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicksburg High School got a 8-6 win over Cleveland Central on Thursday night. Jordan Grace got a double early in the first inning and Lexi Kistler got a RBI to help bring in the first run score. Kistler also stole a base at home to help the Missy Gators go up...

vicksburgnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KATV

No. 2 Arkansas' SEC series winning streak snapped at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (KATV) — The Razorbacks have lost an SEC series for the first time since 2019. No. 2 Arkansas (23-7, 8-4 SEC) saw its streak of 13 consecutive conference series wins come to an end in a 9-7 loss to Florida (22-11, 6-7 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Kingsport Times-News

Top-ranked Vols defeat Tigers to set SEC record

KNOXVILLE — No. 1 ranked Tennessee swept a weekend series with Missouri and made history as the first Southeastern Conference team to go 12-0 to open league play. Luc Lupius homered twice for the Vols (31-1) in a 4-3 win over the Tigers (18-11, 3-9) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
City
Vicksburg, MS
City
Cleveland, MS
KTBS

Tigers complete sweep with 13-3 win over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson homered twice and collected five RBI Sunday to lead LSU to a 13-3 win over Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field. LSU, which completed a series sweep of the Bulldogs, improved to 23-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. The Tigers are in second place in the SEC Western Division, one game behind Arkansas (8-4).
STARKVILLE, MS
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators drop extra-inning heartbreaker to Tide, 2-1

With its back against the wall in extra innings and a runner on first, it was hard for Florida softball to avoid sounding like a broken record at the plate. In the bottom of the ninth inning, UF freshman catcher Sam Roe got on with a leadoff single through the left side. But after eight complete innings and 128 total pitches, Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy decided the final three outs would come from senior right-handed flamethrower Montana Fouts.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy