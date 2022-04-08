How The Actual Ages Of The Bridgerton Cast Compare To Their Characters

'It’s an investment,’ my therapist is saying, while I stifle a sigh. For the last two-and-a- half years, she has witnessed my dating life unfold in real time. There was the man who, after a perfect evening wandering London’s South Bank, waited until I was naked, on top of him, to tell me he was married and expecting his first child. The ex who broke my heart three times in six years; the woman I met in a bar with a stage, who taught me to be proud when she kissed me on it; a man whose main attraction was a bathtub in the garden big enough for two. Inevitably, at some point, fun turned into fatigue and now, at 33, I sit in a basement office, asking for guidance. ‘If you’re serious about finding love, you have to invest,’ she repeats.

