How The Actual Ages Of The Bridgerton Cast Compare To Their Characters

By Aaliyah Harry
Grazia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you haven't binged the whole of Bridgerton season 2 yet, what are you waiting for? The dramatic second season has brought new life to the ton thanks to Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton's epic love story. Penelope Featherington is back to her scheming ways as...

graziadaily.co.uk

SheKnows

As Bold & Beautiful Fans Revolt Over Finn’s Death, There’s Still Time to Change Course and Unmake the ‘Grave’ Mistake

Denial isn’t just a river in Egypt. It seems like almost as soon as The Bold & Beautiful‘s Finn was shot, the fans began to rise up in revolt. This was the twist? The show was killing off a fan favorite? No! This wasn’t a surprise anyone wanted! To be fair, supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk did tease the twist by saying fans would be upset, so we’d argue that he certainly delivered!
The Independent

The Courtship: Who is in the cast of Bridgerton-themed dating show?

The Bachelor meets Bridgerton in NBC’s new Regency-era dating series, The Courtship. The immersive dating experience unfolds throughout the English countryside as Nicole Rémy, a real-life single from Seattle, searches for her own Mr Darcy amongst the 16 male suitors.The Courtship aims to bring chivalry back into dating as the contestants follow the social rules of the early 19th century. Instead of cocktail parties, contestants attend masquerade balls where they are referred to only by their surnames, while host Rick Edwards leads the men in a series of challenges, like archery and fencing. Each week, the suitors attend a farewell...
Grazia

The True Cost Of Being Single Over 30

'It’s an investment,’ my therapist is saying, while I stifle a sigh. For the last two-and-a- half years, she has witnessed my dating life unfold in real time. There was the man who, after a perfect evening wandering London’s South Bank, waited until I was naked, on top of him, to tell me he was married and expecting his first child. The ex who broke my heart three times in six years; the woman I met in a bar with a stage, who taught me to be proud when she kissed me on it; a man whose main attraction was a bathtub in the garden big enough for two. Inevitably, at some point, fun turned into fatigue and now, at 33, I sit in a basement office, asking for guidance. ‘If you’re serious about finding love, you have to invest,’ she repeats.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
Grazia

The Internet Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan's New Look

It’s a slow news day when a man’s fresh haircut makes the headlines, but frankly it’s all anyone is talking about on Twitter. Michael B Jordan, the handsome prince of Hollywood and notorious catch for A-list women, has shaved his head. Spotted on a date with long-term...
thedigitalfix.com

Jujutsu Kaisen cast have no idea what Panda actually is

Panda is one of the most entertaining characters in anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Prequel anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 gives us a bit more of the lovable bear but brings us no closer to an explanation of what he is. In an interview for the animated movie, the cast explained they aren’t too sure either.
Grazia

These Are The Greatest June Brown Moments You May Have Never Heard About

From her unwavering cig habit to her glamorously coiffed hair, Dot Cotton is one of EastEnders most-loved characters. ‘I could have played Dot as a very dreary woman with a list of illnesses,’ said June Brown who portrayed the laundrette assistant for three decades. ‘But I played her with an edge, so it was funny.’
