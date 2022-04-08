ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man flees Altoona police, throws toilet from roof of apartment building

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is facing a slew of charges after Altoona police said he assaulted numerous people at Nic’s Grab N Go before climbing to the top of an apartment and throwing a toilet at them from the roof.

CARLOS ORTIZ, 47

Carlos Ortiz, 47, allegedly went to Nic’s on 6th Avenue on March 27. He began to physically attack customers and struck numerous vehicles with plastic signs before striking someone with a sign. Witnesses told police he said he had a gun and threatened to shoot one of the victims.

When a female employee tried to get Ortiz to leave, he struck her with the sign and pushed her against a wall. He then chased after her when she tried to run back inside. Ortiz reportedly broke the mirror off of someone’s car before going inside the store where he hit the female employee and then punched a man in the face.

Police arrived to find Ortiz climbing a nearby fire escape. Ortiz threw a rock at officers before climbing onto the roof of the building. He then proceeded to throw a toilet off the roof along with a paint can and chimney cap directed at Altoona police.

Ortiz broke a window out and entered the 3rd floor of the building where police were finally able to arrest him.

Ortiz is facing charges of aggravated assault, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, simple assault, and various related charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison.

