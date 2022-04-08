ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pink Floyd members reunite and record song for Ukraine

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1td4t8_0f3HRyJs00

LONDON (AP) — Pink Floyd is releasing its first new music in almost three decades to raise money for the people of Ukraine, the band announced Thursday.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” features Pink Floyd members David Gilmour and Nick Mason, with vocals from Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the band BoomBox. Roger Waters, who left the band in the 1980s, is not involved.

The track features Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic Ukrainian song from a clip he recorded in front of Kyiv’s St. Sophia Cathedral and posted on social media.

Gilmour, who performed with BoomBox in London in 2015, said the video was “a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music.”

Grammy Awards pay tribute to Ukraine, Ukraine president speaks

After Russia’s invasion, Khlyvnyuk cut short a tour of the U.S. to return to Ukraine and join a territorial defense unit.

Gilmour said he spoke to Khlyvnyuk, who was recovering in a hospital from a mortar shrapnel injury, while he was writing the song. He said: “I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future.”

The song is being released Friday and the band says proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund.

“We want to express our support for Ukraine, and in that way show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become,” Gilmour said.

James Bond, ‘Avengers’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Pink Floyd was founded in London in the mid-1960s and helped forge the U.K. psychedelic scene before releasing influential 1970s albums including “The Dark Side of the Moon,” “Wish You Were Here” and “The Wall.”

Original member Waters quit in 1985, and the remaining members of Pink Floyd last recorded together for the 1994 album “The Division Bell.” After keyboard player Richard Wright died in 2008, Gilmour said he doubted Pink Floyd would perform together again.

“Hey Hey Rise Up” also features Guy Pratt on bass and Nitin Sawhney on keyboards.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Pink Floyd Scrub Post-Waters LPs From Services in Russia, Belarus

Pink Floyd are removing the later era of their catalog from digital music services in Russia and Belarus. "To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today," the band tweeted Friday.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Pratt
Person
Nick Mason
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Richard Wright
Person
David Gilmour
Classic Rock Q107

55 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Debut With Playful Single ‘Arnold Layne’

"'Arnold Layne' just happens to dig dressing up in women’s clothing," Syd Barrett told Melody Maker in 1967. "A lot of people do — so let’s face up to reality." But Radio London didn’t feel like obliging. The "pirate" station reportedly banned Pink Floyd’s debut single, which documents the title character’s "strange hobby" of stealing women’s clothes from washing lines.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd, David Gilmour Remove Music from Russian, Belarus Streaming Platforms

Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are removing some of their musical catalogs from digital music platforms in Russia and Belarus. “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today,” revealed the band on their official Twitter page.
MUSIC
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Grammy Awards#Ap#Ukrainian#St Sophia Cathedral
The Independent

Ukrainian troops celebrate as they shoot down Russian drone and flip the bird as it falls from sky

A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
MILITARY
ABC10

Woman escapes Ukraine, reunites with daughter in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been more than a week since Tetiana Kovalova safely landed in Sacramento and embraced her daughter Oksana Hill after fleeing the war in Ukraine. "It was such a big relief to have her here because she's safe, but it's painful to watch what's going on," Hill said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
BBC

Ukraine conflict: Relief as Ukrainian sisters reunited in Somerset

A Ukrainian doctor working in the UK has spoken of her relief that her family has managed to flee the war in Ukraine. Iryna welcomed her sister, Olya, along with her partner and children, at Bristol Airport this week. The reunion came after weeks of worry over whether the family...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
KWQC

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack. It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but...
MUSIC
WWLP

Truckers in Mexico blocking commercial lanes to Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In response to long wait times at the commercial truck lanes at the Ysleta Port of Entry, truck drivers have blocked access to the lanes on the Mexican side of the border. Their actions come hours after a similar protest at the Pharr International Bridge, first closed the Northbound commercial […]
EL PASO, TX
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy