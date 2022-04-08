ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers push to ban Congress members from trading stocks

By Basil John
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3w6C_0f3HRxR900

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some Democrats are calling on leadership to help pass legislation prohibiting members of Congress from trading stocks.

“It is for the public trust and not our portfolios,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) said.

Spanberger believes it’s time to prevent members of Congress from trading stocks.

“We need to do everything we can to affirmatively demonstrate that we are worthy of the trust that we are asking of the American people,” Spanberger said.

Some lawmakers were accused of making money off of market swings during the pandemic. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) says that hurts the country.

Lawmakers, residents conflicted on lawmaker pay raises

“And that exploitation of that crisis of faith is a direct threat to our Democracy as we have seen over the last two to four years,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) says the problem affects both parties.

“If you hold stocks, and you sit on committees that do business on those issues, there’s always going to be that concern,” Kim said.

Some Republicans, like Rep. Fred Keller, support reform.

“Let’s take a look and have the discussion and enact policy that gives people faith and confidence in the people they are sending here to make policy,” Keller said.

But not everyone is on board. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) said implementing a ban or blind trusts to avoid conflicts could be costly.

“Forcing middle-class members to divest their ownership portion of a family farm or to divest ownership in a business… I just think that is untenable,” Davis said.

And despite the push from some members of Congress, it’s unclear if leaders in the House and Senate will allow a vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Kim
Person
Abigail Spanberger
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nexstar#Democrats#American#Republicans#Forcing
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Independent

Putin takes ‘nuclear football’ to funeral of Russian politician

Russian president Vladimir Putin was spotted with the Russian “nuclear football” as he attended the funeral of a far-right politician on Friday.Mr Putin was accompanied by a man in a dark suit who was carrying a briefcase, which contains the codes needed to authorise a nuclear attack remotely.Mourners were cleared from the Christ the Saviour Cathedral as the Russian leader paid his respects to the ultranationalist, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, amid fears of an assassination attempt.At the open casket, Mr Putin picked up a bunch of roses and placed them at the bottom of the coffin and then made the sign of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy