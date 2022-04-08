ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Why is Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty caught up in a row about tax?

By Geraldine Scott
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sZpun_0f3HRr8n00

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has been caught up in a row about her tax status in the UK, with the Chancellor saying she is the victim of smears from Labour.

Ms Murty, the fashion-designer daughter of a billionaire, who married Mr Sunak in 2009, is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

  • What is the row all about?

The Independent first revealed that Ms Murty had non-dom status, which typically applies to someone who was born overseas and spends much of their time in the UK but still considers another country to be their permanent residence or “domicile”.

It means she does not pay UK tax on foreign income or gains but does pay an annual charge of £30,000 to keep that status.

While the set up is legal, critics have said the use of the scheme looks bad at a time when the Chancellor has increased the tax burden on the British public and while the cost of living soars.

  • What do we know about Ms Murty’s finances?

Some reports suggest Ms Murty is richer than the Queen.

She is reported to hold a 0.91% stake in Infosys, an IT business founded by her father, and has received £11.6 million in dividends from the Indian firm in the past year.

The non-dom status means she would not have to pay UK tax at a rate of 39.35% on dividends. India sets the rate for non-residents at 20%, but this can fall to 10% for those who are eligible to benefit from the UK’s tax treaty with India.

Public records show Infosys has received more than £50 million in UK public sector contracts since 2015.

  • What has Ms Murty said?

A spokeswoman for the Chancellor’s wife said Ms Murty’s Indian citizenship is key.

She said: “Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent’s home.

“India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes.

“She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.”

Citizenship of an individual living in the UK is irrelevant when it comes to non-dom status as it is possible for a UK citizen, or someone born in the UK, to claim they are a non-dom.

  • But is it as simple as that?

Tax experts suggest it is not and that while a person cannot decide if they are non-domicile, they can choose whether they are non-domiciled for tax purposes.

Professor Richard Murphy , the Sheffield University academic who co-founded the Tax Justice Network, said Ms Murty was likely correctly non-domiciled for tax purposes when she first came to the UK but questioned whether that was still the case now.

Status is not given automatically because an individual must apply for the exemption in their tax status when filling out their UK tax return.

  • Is it a smear?

In an interview with The Sun, Mr Sunak said his wife was the victim of smears and pointed the finger at the Labour Party.

Allies of the Chancellor also suggested the information may have been leaked by No 10, but Downing Street denied this.

Mr Sunak said it was “unpleasant” to read attacks on his wife, “especially when she hasn’t done anything wrong”.

“She hasn’t broken any rules. She’s followed the letter of the law,” Mr Sunak told The Sun.

  • But what does the ministerial code say?

The ministerial code says outside interests must be reported to the Permanent Secretary of their department. It is understood Mr Sunak did report his wife’s status to the Cabinet Office and the Treasury was also aware.

The ministerial code says the register of interests “should also cover interests of the minister’s spouse or partner and close family which might be thought to give rise to a conflict”.

  • What happens now?

Some have suggested the saga has highlighted how the rules need to be reformed.

Senior Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood said non-dom rules are outdated.

The chairman of the Commons Defence Select Committee told Sky News: “If there are bigger, more fundamental questions about the existence of the non-dom status, that is something for us as a country – perhaps and indeed Parliament – to debate.

“In my view, they are out of date. They do need to be reviewed.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rishi Sunak denies link to Russia through firm part-owned by wife

Rishi Sunak has denied any connection with a multinational firm part-owned by his wife that has continued to operate in Russia during the war in Ukraine. The chancellor said he had "nothing to do" with Infosys, in which his wife Akshata Murty holds shares. He has urged UK firms to...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Tobias Ellwood
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Is Rishi Sunak a tax-cutter?

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have proudly described themselves as "tax-cutting Conservatives". They claim, like most members of their party and its supporters, that as far as possible individuals and not the government should decide how to spend their own money. As the chancellor gives an update on the economy...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Treaty#Tax Burden#Uk#Labour#British#Infosys#Indian
The Independent

Ukrainian troops celebrate as they shoot down Russian drone and flip the bird as it falls from sky

A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: Rishi Sunak is the ‘tax-cutting chancellor’ who hasn’t actually cut any taxes

For those of us not quite understanding why it is that Putin bombing Ukraine gets a British prime minister off the hook for almost certainly breaking the law and then lying about it in the House of Commons, there are some sudden signs of cautious optimism.With far more egregious events occurring elsewhere, the question of Johnson’s own personal egregiousness had kind of gone away, but owing to frankly poor diary management from whoever’s in charge, the Conservatives have foolishly allowed for their own spring conference in Blackpool to go ahead. Which is now precisely one day in, and the tagline...
WORLD
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

Chancellor Rishi Sunak to deliver Spring Statement amid price pressures

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil his Spring Statement later, against a backdrop of rising energy, fuel and food costs. He is expected to announce measures to help people with the cost of living, including a cut to fuel tax. He has come under increasing pressure to act, with prices rising...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sunak not ‘embarrassed’ to call himself ‘tax-cutting chancellor’ despite raising taxes

Rishi Sunak denies he is "embarrassed" to call himself a tax-cutting chancellor after being accused of raising taxes in his spring statement.During an appearance on LBC, Mr Sunak was challenged by host Ian Dale over his record, who claimed he has raised more taxes in the past two years than anyone else in the past 50. The chancellor, however, issued a defiant response, arguing that he had to deal with a "once in a century pandemic" that led to the "biggest economic shock to the country in 350 years". Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Spring Statement: The key points from Rishi Sunak’s mini budget from fuel duties to income tax

Rishi Sunak has revealed the contents of his Spring Statement today in the House of Commons.The Chancellor has been under tremendous pressure to reverse the effects of the living crisis, as households across the country are being forced into poverty.Today, Sunak announced a cut on fuel duty, as well as a raise in the threshold at which people start to pay National Insurance, but many are claiming it’s not good enough.The MP also pledged to cut the basic rate of income tax before the next general election.Click here to sign up to our free newsletters. Read More Budget 2021 live: Sunak pledges Covid recovery ‘optimism’Budget 2021: Everything we know so farBudget: What has already been announced?
INCOME TAX
The Independent

What the papers say – April 12

The papers cover the Chancellor’s ongoing woes, potential Easter airport chaos and a violent raid at the home of an ex-England footballer.Sir Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of “rank hypocrisy” for using “schemes” to reduce his tax burden as the cost-of-living crisis worsens, according to The Guardian.Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 April 2022: Sunak an 'out of touch' hypocrite over tax avoidance, says Starmer pic.twitter.com/0Iob0gSTuH— The Guardian (@guardian) April 11, 2022An elderly couple in the Daily Mirror say Mr Sunak is “out of touch with ordinary people” as they fear not being able to turn on the heating due...
U.K.
The Independent

Biden’s new Covid tsar urges calm on new sub-variants

President Biden’s new Covid tsar says he isn’t “excessively concerned” about the US at the moment - despite the emergence of two new Omicron sub-variants and a steady rise in cases. After almost three months of cases being on a downward trajectory following the Omicron surge this winter, cases are once again climbing in parts of the US. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha, previously the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on Monday morning that excessive concern is unnecessary despite the fact that cases are on the rise in more than half...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy