ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany mulls bringing back masks this autumn

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBmJ3_0f3HRojq00

Germany 's health minister said Friday that the country may need to brink back a requirement for wearing face masks in public this autumn after lawmakers rejected a proposed coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Karl Lauterbach acknowledged that the Bundestag 's vote Thursday against requiring COVID-19 vaccination of people 60 and over was a personal setback for him. The bill was a watered-down compromise after some government lawmakers refused to back a vaccine mandate for all adults.

The vote was “a clear and bitter defeat for all those who advocate compulsory vaccinations,” said Lauterbach, adding that any wriggle room to further relax the rules “has been completely exhausted.”

Germany recently ended the requirement to wear masks in many indoor settings, though they are still compulsory on public transport.

Lauterbach also urged people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling to visit relatives over the Easter vacation.

New infections in Germany are on a downward trajectory, with 175,263 additional confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours — down from a recent peak of almost 300,000 a day. But there continued to be around 300 COVID-related deaths a day, he said.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Biden’s new Covid tsar urges calm on new sub-variants

President Biden’s new Covid tsar says he isn’t “excessively concerned” about the US at the moment - despite the emergence of two new Omicron sub-variants and a steady rise in cases. After almost three months of cases being on a downward trajectory following the Omicron surge this winter, cases are once again climbing in parts of the US. White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha, previously the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on Monday morning that excessive concern is unnecessary despite the fact that cases are on the rise in more than half...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Manx Care brings back social distancing and mask-wearing

Social distancing and a requirement to wear face masks has been reintroduced across all health and social care settings on the Isle of Man. Covid cases have surged on the island, with about 1,650 new infections in the last seven days. Manx Care previously brought only back the measures at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Live updates: Germany mulls imposing Russian oil embargo

BERLIN — German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has indicated that her country should consider imposing an oil embargo on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine. In a security policy speech Friday, she said it was important to take a stance and not remain silent due to economic or energy dependency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lauterbach
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Easter#Covid#Ap
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Ukrainian troops celebrate as they shoot down Russian drone and flip the bird as it falls from sky

A video has emerged showing Ukrainian troops cheering and celebrating after shooting down a Russian drone using a UK-made missile.The footage shows a soldier firing the high velocity Starstreak missile – which can travel at speeds of up to Mach 4 – at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.The downing of the drone was met with triumphant cheers from the Ukrainian troops present.Yuriy Kochevenko, the Ukrainian solider who shared the video online, thanked the UK for supplying the missile system, built by Thales at their plant in Belfast, adding that his fellow servicemen...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Taiwan sees 1,000 daily local COVID cases by end of month

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan expects daily domestic COVID-19 infections to top 1,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Tuesday, calling on people not to panic about a wave that is causing few serious cases. Taiwan has been a model for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US Olympic figure skater quits at 16 after being linked to DoJ spy case

A figure skating prodigy has retired at the age of 16, just a month after it was revealed her family had allegedly been targeted by Chinese spies operating in the US. Insider reports that Alysa Liu, widely considered among the most talented skaters in the US, announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday. The Olympian said she had reached all of her goals and that she was "satisfied" with her career. "I started skating when I was 5 so that's about 11 years on the ice and it's been an insane 11 years. A lot of good and...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy