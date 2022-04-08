ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Officer-involved shooting kills one in Rockingham County, suspect identified

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Authorities said a man was killed Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Rockingham County after the suspect exited his vehicle and fired several rounds from a gun, a press release said.

At about 9 a.m., the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit of a suspect who had fled from deputies. The chase, however, was terminated.

A short time later, the suspect's vehicle was seen stopped in the 6600 block of Spring Creek Road in Bridgewater, the release said.

As deputies approached, the vehicle's driver, Christopher A. Miller, 37, of Rockingham County, reportedly exited the vehicle with a gun and fired several rounds at the deputies.

The deputies returned fire. The sheriff's office said several patrol vehicles and a bystander's vehicle were hit by gunfire.

Miller died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. His remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

