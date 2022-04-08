ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing hasn’t changed much through time

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2022-04-08
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDpq5_0f3HRLKt00

Sports fishermen around the world—regardless of the language and nationality—are unified by one thing: the passion for fishing with a rod, line, and hook.

I believe the source of this enjoyment can be traced to our ancient, inherited instincts.

When you tally it up, not many generations separate us from our primeval ancestors.

And though our clothes and customs imply culture, we are still wild enough in genetic terms.

Perhaps that’s why we, as civilized savages, experience deep satisfaction in feeling a fish gobble our deceptive lures.

Perhaps that’s what makes us fight the fish with everything our age has to offer: rods, reels, line, and bait.

I think it’d be nice to take a walk back in time. Let’s say, 6,000 or 7,000 years ago.

Wouldn’t it be fun to hop down to our favorite fishing hole—Greenbrier, Glade Creek, Bluestone or Guyandotte, Cranberry or Second Creek—and peek into the past.

Since man has been harvesting fish since 30,000 or 40,000 B.C., there’s a good chance someone was probably using their primitive skills on our dearest streams several thousand years before Columbus got around to discovering America.

True, the enterprising angler might have been using a spear or trap or net to get the job done.

It’s also just as likely that the primitive sportsman used a hook and a line same as you and I do, only his tackle probably was hand-crafted for a specific fishing task.

Exactly when and where hooks were adopted is unknown, but it probably was in Southern Europe about 30,000 B.C. These barbed hooks were made chiefly of bone, but presumably also of wood.

The hooks likely were fastened on a line made of animal sinews or thin, tough plant materials such as roots, vines, and various grasses.

They would certainly have been baited with similar kinds of enticing materials still in use today: worms, mussels, small fish, or whatever else might attract the big ones to strike.

Archaeology proves that the art of angling was relatively refined as early as 7,000 years ago.

Among some archaeological finds are floats that were cut from bark and used in fishing with hooks.

Three-thousand years later the Egyptian paintings showed how to fish with a rod, top-knotted line, and hook.

This is the first evidence that people practiced a kind of fishing which, at least superficially, was quite like the angling of today.

From fishing with natural bait, it is not a big step to using artificial bait.

Wasn’t it the old Greek, Theocritus who about 3,000 B.C. wrote the first description of fishing with a rod and a hook?

The ancient writer and his social class in Greece certainly had no need to fish for food.

By the year 200 B.C., the Chinese had developed sport fishing so far that silk lines and metal hooks were used.

Just how far advanced these people were, is clear from the fact that iron hooks began to be manufactured in Europe only three centuries later, in the middle of the Iron Age.

It’d be fun to step through a time warp and observe the firsthand methods of those ancient anglers on the waters we now call our own, as if we’d only recently discovered the sport.

We might be astonished to witness some old savage angler—the Moundbuilders certainly were acquainted with fishing as a facet of their diverse livelihood—harvesting the catch of a lifetime (though probably not one for hanging on the wall).

It’s fun to speculate.

And to an extent, we are blessed with good fortune several thousand years later, blessed with the resources and the leisure to pursue one of mankind’s most popular pastimes and continue the adventure in the 21st century.

Top o’ the morning!

