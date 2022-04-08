Dizzee Rascal given community order for assaulting ex-fiancee

Dizzee Rascal speaks to the press as he leaves Croydon magistrates court after sentencing.

The musician Dizzee Rascal has been given a community order and will have to wear an electronic tag for attacking his ex-fiancee during a row over child contact and finances.

The artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, had been found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on 8 June last year.

The rapper behind the chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me was said to be frustrated over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

The district judge Polly Gledhill, sentencing him at Croydon magistrates court on Friday, told Mills she wanted him to work on how he thought and behaved since he “lost his temper and used violence”.

After reading pre-sentence reports, she told Mills he had shown “no remorse for this matter” and “you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case”.

Mills made no response as he sat in the dock during the sentencing. He was given a community order with a 24-week curfew and was told he must wear an electronic tag.

He was also given a 12-month restraining order after the judge said she was “satisfied” it was a “necessary and proportionate” measure.