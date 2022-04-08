ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

Governor honors National Champion Glenville State Lady Pioneers

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AK0Wx_0f3HRCOM00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, the Governor took time to announce that, just before the start of his briefing, he hosted a ceremony to present certificates of recognition to members of the Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team, who recently won the NCAA Division-II National Championship.

Not only did the win mark GSU’s first national championship in any sport, but it also marked the first time that any college or university from West Virginia has won a NCAA national championship in basketball.

“I was thrilled to be able to host these ladies and talk to them about their national championship victory,” Gov. Justice said. “I know they have worked incredibly hard to achieve what they have achieved, and I congratulate them in every way. They made all of West Virginia incredibly proud.”

The Lady Pioneers finished the season with the best record in program history at 35-1. Along the way, GSU boasted the best offense in the nation by a wide margin, scoring an average of 95.5 points per game; 13 points more than any other team in Division-II.

Their run of dominance continued in the National Championship Tournament. The Lady Pioneers broke the all-time NCAA D-II Tournament scoring record, putting up 524 points in six games. Their average margin of victory in the tournament was over 25 points per game.

Glenville State’s head coach, Kim Stephens, a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and an alumna of GSU herself, was named NCAA D-II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. Her overall career record as coach at GSU is now 158-21 (88.3%).

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Sunday Sit Down: Glenville State’s Kim Stephens

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s Sunday Sit Down guest needs no introduction, it’s Glenville State’s Kim Stephens, who coached the Lady Pioneers to the NCAA DII Women’s Basketball National Championship this year. Though it’s been a few weeks, the excitement is still in the air...
GLENVILLE, WV
WBOY

West Virginia preps for midweek contest at Penn State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 24-ranked West Virginia University baseball team hits the road for a midweek game at Penn State on Tuesday, April 12, in University Park, Pennsylvania. First pitch at Medlar Field at Lumbrano Park is set for 6 p.m. ET. Fans can follow the action with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Glenville, WV
Glenville, WV
Sports
Glenville, WV
Basketball
Glenville, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Justice, WV
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#The Lady Pioneers#Gsu#Division Ii#Glenville State
The Spun

Georgia Loses 2 Former Top Recruits: College Fans React

The University of Georgia’s football program was reportedly hit with some tough transfer portal news on Sunday afternoon. According to a report, two former top recruits have decided to leave the Bulldogs’ football program this offseason. Former 5-star center Clay Webb and former 5-star tackle Amarius Mims have...
ATHENS, GA
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Doug Edert’s new home

After being one of the breakout stars of March Madness, Doug Edert has a new team and school to play for. Shortly after the thrilling run of Saint Peter’s came to an end in the Elite Eight, Edert announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On Saturday, it was announced that Edert is going to Bryant University.
COLLEGE SPORTS
explore venango

Clarion University Tennis: Golden Eagles Fall at Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – The Golden Eagle women’s tennis team took the No. 2 doubles match and forced a slew of other matches to close finishes, but Clarion ultimately fell by a 7-0 score in a dual match with Shippensburg on Saturday. The highlight of the day came in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County high school notebook: Derry volleyball coach reflects after 200th win

Shawn Spencer sees his coaching milestone as one part longevity, two parts personnel. He doesn’t make it about himself. The Derry boys volleyball coach recently captured his 200th win leading the Trojans. Spencer also coached the Elderton boys from 1992-95 and again from 1998-2003, but the milestone only counts...
The Spun

Caitlyn Jenner Speaks Out On Lia Thomas: Sports World Reacts

Former Summer Olympics star Caityln Jenner wrote an op-ed for the New York Post regarding the Lia Thomas situation. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship this past season, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a Division 1 title. The former Penn men’s team swimmer became...
SOCIETY
fcfreepress

Wilson College sports: Lady Phoenix split doubleheader

The Wilson College softball team returned to action Saturday afternoon for a Colonial States Athletic Conference (CSAC) doubleheader versus Cedar Crest College. The Phoenix (10-9-1, 4-2 CSAC) were victorious in game one ending with a 7-1 lead but the Falcons (8-9, 3-3 CSAC) would take game two with a final score of 4-2.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy