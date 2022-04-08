Governor honors National Champion Glenville State Lady Pioneers

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Thursday, the Governor took time to announce that, just before the start of his briefing, he hosted a ceremony to present certificates of recognition to members of the Glenville State University Lady Pioneers basketball team, who recently won the NCAA Division-II National Championship.

Not only did the win mark GSU’s first national championship in any sport, but it also marked the first time that any college or university from West Virginia has won a NCAA national championship in basketball.

“I was thrilled to be able to host these ladies and talk to them about their national championship victory,” Gov. Justice said. “I know they have worked incredibly hard to achieve what they have achieved, and I congratulate them in every way. They made all of West Virginia incredibly proud.”

The Lady Pioneers finished the season with the best record in program history at 35-1. Along the way, GSU boasted the best offense in the nation by a wide margin, scoring an average of 95.5 points per game; 13 points more than any other team in Division-II.

Their run of dominance continued in the National Championship Tournament. The Lady Pioneers broke the all-time NCAA D-II Tournament scoring record, putting up 524 points in six games. Their average margin of victory in the tournament was over 25 points per game.

Glenville State’s head coach, Kim Stephens, a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and an alumna of GSU herself, was named NCAA D-II Women’s Basketball National Coach of the Year. Her overall career record as coach at GSU is now 158-21 (88.3%).