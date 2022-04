When looking at the later careers of child stars, it often becomes clear that they aren’t able to fully escape the shadow cast by the characters they first became known for playing. After all, it can be quite a difficult feat to accomplish when audiences see you grow up before their eyes in roles that many still associate with you. It takes a high degree of talent and a willingness to take on new, exciting projects to help shake off all the cinematic baggage you carry with you. Daniel Radcliffe is one such notable former child star who has managed to achieve this. After first skyrocketing to the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist when he took on the character of Harry Potter, he has taken on many risky and challenging roles that redefined his presence as an actor. He did this even as he played young Harry across eight films, starting when he was just 11 years old and finishing just shy of his 22nd birthday. The final Potter film marked the end of a decades-long role and left many wondering what it is that he would do next.

