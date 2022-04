If anyone was likely to come out of 2020 and 2021 a little wiser it was A.P.C.’s Jean Touitou. The designer founder is part philosopher and part agitator. “What I learned is that when you are in danger, you find good ideas,” begins Touitou over the phone. “And if you try different things, eventually you can make your best year ever; 2021 was our best year in business—better than 2020, better than 2019.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 19 DAYS AGO