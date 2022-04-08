ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Colorado Spurs fan honors Gregg Popovich with 'Pop No. 1336' jersey at Nuggets game

By Madalyn Mendoza
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago

Adrian Jimenez, 26, had a No. 1336 jersey made to honor Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich.  (Courtesy, Taylor Hair )

Every diehard Spurs fan has at least one jersey in their closet. Some continue honoring the Big Three era. Others bring new guys into the fold with maybe a K eldon Johnson or Josh Primo jersey. In rare cases, a Coyote jersey may be hanging up, but an even more unique jersey was created by one fan in Colorado. He dedicated the jersey to coach Gregg Popovich .

After Pop secured the title of winningest coach in NBA regular-season history on March 11 with his 1,336th victory, Adrian Jimenez knew he wanted to honor the man who has led the formation of a dynasty and built a basketball culture in San Antonio.

"We bleed Silver and Black," Jimenez says of himself and his friends. "We always talked about how much Popovich was our grandpa (or) 'Pops' and I wanted to do something for him."


Adrian Jimenez, 26, had a No. 1336 jersey made to honor Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich.  (Courtesy, Taylor Hair )

Jimenez says he paid a jersey customizer $150 to make one dedicated to Pop. Which number did he pick? Maybe No. 20, the number he wore at the Air Force Academy? Perhaps No. 96 to signify the year he took over as Spurs coach? That would be too easy. Jimenez went with 1336, the number of wins Pop etched to break history and surpass his former boss Don Nelson.

The Spurs fan, who is from San Antonio but now lives in Colorado, was able to show his appreciation for Pop at the Spurs game in Denver on Tuesday, April 5. Spurs players like Jakob Poeltl, Zach Collins, and Keldon Johnso n signed the merch. He says general manager Brian Wright initially hesitated to sign the jersey, assuming Jimenez only wanted the signatures of players.

"No, I want everyone who made this possible and you were a part of that," he says that he told Wright.

Wright ended up blessing the jersey with his John Hancock. Jimenez was unable to get an autograph from the man of the hour, but says Pop saw the jersey and gave him a wave.

"Best experience of my life," Jimenez says.

San Antonio, TX
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

