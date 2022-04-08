Local golf tournament to support Normandie Golf Course renovation

TARLTON CORPORATION, 5500 West Park Ave., St. Louis MO 63110, is seeking qualified Minority Business Enterprises, Women Business Enterprises, Disadvantage Business Enterprises, Veteran Owned Businesses and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses to bid on the University of Missouri, Turner Avenue Parking Structure, Various Structure Repairs for the Curators of the University of Missouri. Work consists of repairing the elevated slabs, columns, walls, and concrete stairs. Adding a pedestrian membrane to three of the existing stair towers. Removal and replacement of existing expansion joints. Repairing of handrails and handrail posts in three stair towers and recoating stairs and handrail towers. Work shall be performed under this Contract on the campus of the University of Missouri-Columbia at Turner Avenue Garage, 601 Turner Ave., Columbia MO and Conley Avenue Garage, 511 Conley Ave., Columbia MO. Tarlton would appreciate subbids for the following: Caulking, Coatings, and Painting Work.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO