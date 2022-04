Warner Bros. has quietly announced that Hogwarts Legacy is coming to more platforms than we may have thought. Hogwarts Legacy was revealed in 2020 after years of rumors and leaks. The game is set in the Harry Potter universe years before any of the films and allows players to control a custom student and choose whether they're good or evil. Players have been patiently awaiting any kind of meaningful news on the title for quite some time, but were left in the dark for quite some time. Thankfully, a new Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation State of Play gave fans a 20-minute look at the game and answered a lot of big questions.

