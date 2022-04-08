ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Luxury Dutch clothing brand Scotch & Soda opening first San Antonio store at La Cantera

By Steven Santana
 3 days ago
This rendering of one of the Scotch & Soda stores gives us a peek at what we can expect.  (Scotch & Soda)

Trendy, luxury clothing brand Scotch & Soda out of Amsterdam is opening a store in San Antonio as part of its global expansion. The clothing company will open a location at the Shops at La Cantera in July as it continues to grow its presence in the U.S., according to a news release.

Scotch & Soda already has three Texas locations in Austin, Houston, and Dallas. The brand is known for its high-end clothing for men and women that is currently in vibrant, casual trend for spring.

Don't mistake casual for affordable. A quick browse through its catalog will show that most items don't fall below $80. Scotch & Soda's new stores will follow what its calling a "Free Spirit" design, which combines "warm colors and sleek design elements."

The brand will also open a store in Washington D.C. in September, and plans to have 46 stores in the U.S. by the end of the year. Globally, the brand will also open stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Dubai, Doha, Tel Aviv, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, and Cairo.

