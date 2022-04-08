Winter today, spring by Sunday

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A groundbreaking ceremony is set for 3 p.m. Friday, April 8th to celebrate the beginning of construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa. The 14 Mill Market will be a food hall with 10 restaurants, featuring local chefs who each offer a unique style and flavor. There will also be a full bar with several local brews on tap, outdoor activities, and an outdoor concert venue. The market is being brought to Nixa by longtime residents Rich and Leah Callahan. Leah says they are beyond excited to see the walls start going up.

