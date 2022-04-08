Cool morning, nice and sunny rest of the day

Today will start cool in the morning but warms up to a nice near 70 degrees.

“Expect a cool start Friday morning, but we'll get to near 70 degrees in the afternoon with a lot of sunshine. We are under a Red Flag Warning and Friday we'll need to watch for fire weather conditions,” said WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.

FRIDAY: Chilly morning. Sunny and cool. Breezy. High: 70.

SATURDAY: Chilly morning. Sunny and nice. Breezy. Low: S 48, N 40. High: 74.

SUNDAY: Chilly morning. Sunny and pleasant. Breezy. Lows: S 54, N 46. High: 80.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and warmer. Breezy. Lows: S 62, N 58. High: 80.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and warm. Breezy. Lows: S 68, N 65. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and warm. Breezy. Lows: S 69, N 66. High: 84.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and warm. Breezy. Lows: S 69, N 66. High: 85.