Luxury apartments are coming to famed Brockton boxing gym-turned-eyesore

BROCKTON — Come January, tenants could be paying market rate to live where boxing legend Marvelous Marvin Hagler once trained.

Veronica Hagler-Bell, sister of the deceased middleweight champ , gestured up at Monday's groundbreaking for 18 apartments, channeling the spirt of her brother.

"He's probably telling me right now, 'Hey sis, move in,'" said Hagler-Bell, who currently lives at Pleasant and North Pearl streets.

The apartments will link a storied chapter in the city's history to what some local boosters would like to see as its evolution.

"It enables us to tie in our past with our future," said City Councilor Jeffrey Thompson, who represents Ward 5, location of the 28 Petronelli Way project.

Developer Ted Carman said one-bedroom units will likely go for $1,700 a month, with the two-bedrooms fetching $2,000. That includes heat, air conditioning and hot water. And the chance to live where Pat and Goody Petronelli trained champions like Hagler and Kevin McBride , among many others. Plans are for six studios, nine one-bedrooms and three two-bedroom apartments.

"We need a good mix of market-rate and affordable," Thompson said, noting that market-rate renters will bring disposable income to downtown. "We need an overhaul of our housing stock."

Mayor Robert Sullivan touted the location's three-minute walk to the commuter rail.

"This is going to be an unbelievable catalyst for growth," Sullivan said.

Crumbling facades to fancy fixtures

About 50 people attended Monday's groundbreaking. The four-story, 1890 building nearly met the wrecking ball instead of getting a total makeover thanks to a complex package of tax credits and financing. Rob May, the city's director of planning and development, minced no words about its dilapidated state.

"We didn't think this building could be saved," May told the crowd.

The place was in such bad shape that in July 2010, a 30-foot , 500-plus pound awning crashed to the sidewalk. Brockton's Jack White saw it come down from across the street.

The radio host and retired U.S. Postal Service employee said he'd finished co-hosting a show at the old Enterprise building and had just come down a flight of stairs.

"It was surprising, but not the most surprising," White said as he recounted the episode on Wednesday. "That building was really in crappy shape."

Had he been on the other side of the street, White figured he was about five seconds from being buried under the collapse. He said no one else was on the street at the time. The city quickly shuttered the bar that then occupied part of the building.

A 2013 video taken by Stoughton real estate agent Jonathan Bowen shows how far gone the abandoned gym was. At that time, the third-floor gym still had the old rings and a few pieces of boxing equipment: a speed bag, the chain that once held a heavy bag and posters touting long-finished bouts, among other pieces of memorabilia.

A contractor found a pair of gloves that took center stage at Monday's groundbreaking. Hagler-Bell, the sister, put on one glove while Mae Lang, their mother, donned the other glove.

"Even though he's not here physically, I know he's here in spirit," Lang said.

A long time coming

Carman, president of Concord Square Planning & Development, said Monday's celebration was the fruit of seven years of effort. Over that time, a variety of businesspeople, bankers, bureaucrats and politicians have kept the project alive.

"We're really thrilled to be working in Brockton," said Carman, praising how well the city's various stakeholders worked together. "When you come to Brockton, everyone's on the same page."

Local pols on hand, in addition to Thompson, included City Councilors Shirley Asack of Ward 7, Jack Lally of Ward 6 and At-large Councilors Win Farwell and Rita Mendes.

Also at the gathering was state Rep. Gerry Cassidy, D-9th Plymouth, who played key roles in getting the project to this point. He also put in the $150,000 earmark for a statue of Hagler. The statue is planned for a pocket park across the future Marvelous Marvin Hagler Drive from the building.

"You went the distance," Thompson said of Cassidy during a short speech, "and now you're raising your arms in victory. Your faith in Brockton is not displaced."

Temperance hall to exposed brick walls

As befits a working job site, the high whine of construction tools sometimes drowned out speakers during Monday's ceremony.

If all goes to plan, construction could be done as soon as December, Carman said. That quick turnaround after years of delays is because contractors were already at work before the final piece of financing came through two weeks ago. The building has a new roof, finished in January despite the weather, and a new, foot-and-a-half higher floor on part of the first floor. Demolition is also well-advanced.

Carman snagged the building for $145,000 in March 2019 after two higher bidders' efforts fell through. The city had auctioned off the property for failure of previous owners to pay taxes.

While the building is most famous for its place in boxing history, the brick pile goes back much farther. Originally built in 1890, it was home to the memorably-named St. Patrick's Total Abstinence Society. The anti-alcohol civic club offered mill workers in the area a place to gather — and even to box — and not nurse a hangover when the next day's shift started . Walk past it and you can still see the initials S.P.T.A.S. carved in stone above the main entrance.

Carman is also behind a major downtown project at 93 Centre . Unlike the conversion of the old Petronelli gym building to market-rate apartments, at 93 Centre one in every five units will be affordably priced, Carman said.

Enterprise staff writer Kathleen Bossa contributed research to this article.

Enterprise staff writer Kathleen Bossa contributed research to this article.

