ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

State police: Gymnastics coach took inappropriate pictures of students during practices, competitions

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEhnw_0f3HOOal00

State police have arrested a gymnastics coach for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of his students during practices and competitions.

According to authorities, Nicholas Adair, 24, of Lake Hiawatha, was arrested for allegedly manufacturing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Authorities began investigating Adair back in January for possession of child sexual abuse material after receiving referrals from other law enforcement agencies. During the investigation, detectives discovered Adair was a gymnastics coach for juvenile females and was capturing inappropriate pictures during practices and competitions.

A search warrant was executed on March 30 at Adair's residence. He was arrested. As a result, detectives seized Adair's cellphone, which contained multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Adair is charged with manufacturing and possession of child sexual abuse material. He is detained in the Morris County Jail pending trial.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information pertaining to the case is asked to email hitechinformation@njsp.org.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Lake Hiawatha, NJ
News Channel Nebraska

Police arrest Chadron State student on rape charge

A Chadron State College student is in the Dawes County Jail on a rape charge. Bail is set at $100,000 for 19-year old Malik Ahmed-Hosie on one count of 1st-Degree Sexual Assault. Chadron Police Investigator Dusty Bryner says the college is cooperating with the department on the case. Investigator Bryner...
CHADRON, NE
MassLive.com

During traffic stop, former Acton-Boxborough student alleges two Acton police officers had acted inappropriately at school; officers now placed on leave

Two Acton police officers were placed on administrative leave over the weekend after a former high school student claimed the pair had engaged in inappropriate behavior while employed as school resource officers, town officials said. During a traffic stop, the former student of Acton-Boxborough Regional High School reported to an...
ACTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Child Molestation#Police
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy