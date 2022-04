DELAWARE – The Delaware Judiciary has announced the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice Randy Holland, who passed on Tuesday, March 15th. Justice Holland was appointed and reappointed to the Delaware Supreme Court by three different Governors and served with four different Chief Justices during his tenure on the beach. When he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1986 by Governor Mike Castle, Justice Holland became the youngest person to ever serve on the state’s highest court. He went on to become the Court’s longest serving Justice at his retirement in 2017. Throughout his 30 years on the bench, Justice Holland wrote more than 700 reported opinions and several thousand case dispositive orders.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO