Alert Center: Bestar recalls wall beds; 60 incidents of injuries

Bestar is recalling 129,000 wall beds due to serious impact and crushing hazards.

They are sold by Wayfair, Costco and Amazon.

The company has received reports of 60 incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers.

Back in 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after a wall bed fell on her.

Officials say if you have one of the listed wall beds, you should immediately stop using it and consult with Bestar.