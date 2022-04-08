ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

U of I Extension Announced Master Gardener Class

 3 days ago

(Undated) – If you are thinking about improving your gardening knowledge, the U of I Extension has a Master...

Tulsa World

Master Gardener: Pollinator gardens beautiful and purposeful

I’ve heard a lot of talk recently about “pollinator gardens.” What’s the difference between a pollinator garden and a regular garden? — D.T. Pollinator gardens can be just as beautiful as any standard garden, but they have an additional purpose: Plants in pollinator gardens are selected not only for their beauty but also for how they attract and support pollinating insects. Here’s why that matters.
KTVZ

C. Oregon OSU Master Gardeners present Spring Gardening Seminar online

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Central Oregon Chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™, in cooperation with the Oregon State University Extension Service, will again present the annual Spring Gardening Seminar online only, as they did last year. For class listings and registration information, go to https://www.gocomga.com/2022-spring-seminar. Dates: Saturdays, April 2,...
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Nine orchids

How on Earth did I accumulate nine orchids? I knew nothing about them. I had managed to keep them alive for several years, but never once had any of them ever bloomed after they were gifted to me. I never would have purchased one because I thought they were much too difficult to grow.
The Daily News Online

Master Gardener: Deciding when your houseplant needs re-potting

Now is a good time to take a look at your houseplants and see which ones need re-potting. It’s too early to be out in the garden so take care of those inside gardening chores. During the winter growth in houseplants slows as less light is available and temperatures...
Brainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Easter lilies, peonies, and more

What could I get instead of an Easter Lily that would be blooming for Easter, but I could plant out in my flower garden to bloom year after year?. Easter lilies are not hardy in Minnesota, so they will most likely not come back if planted in your garden. They are hardy to Zone 5. Often you will find Asiatic and Oriental lilies that have been forced to bloom for Easter. These would make a great alternative for an Easter lily so you can plant them in your garden. Asiatic lilies are the hardiest and easiest to grow for Zone 3 gardens. Oriental lilies are hardy to Zone 4 – some cultivars may survive (especially if mulched) and some won’t. I have planted many Oriental lilies in the spring and enjoyed them for one season. However, two Oriental lilies have been coming back for years – Casa Blanca and Star Gazer.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Time to get busy

I was driving south on 155, just shy of the “Blue Store”, when I saw them, American Gothic figures working in the fields. An old beat up tractor was dragging two people on a rusty piece of equipment. It was New Year’s Eve, unseasonably warm with rain forecast for the next day. It could only mean one thing — it was onion planting time in Noonday. Home of some of the sweetest onions in the world.
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Master Gardeners Kick Off Year with Awards and New Members

(Atlantic) The Cass County Master Gardeners kicked of their 2022 year with a new slate of officers, new members and a regional award for their outgoing president. At their meeting in late January, the group welcomed Lori Anderson and Kolton Hewlett as new members. Both recently completed the Master Gardener training course, consisting of 40 hours of online education delivered in September-November of 2021. After successfully completing the course post-test, Anderson and Hewlett begin their year as Master Gardener interns, who will complete 40 hours of community service activity to become full Master Gardeners. The Master Gardener class is offered annually through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Cass County is planning to host another session of the course beginning in August of 2022.
