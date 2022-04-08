Fertilizer Prices Climb

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
SAN DIEGO — Drivers in California are growing increasingly frustrated as our gas prices continue to rise, even though the national average has been dropping. “I think it's unfair,” said Michelle Kenny. “It's terrible,” said Richard Tackett. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of...
As we head into the end of March, farmers are starting to get antsy wanting to get going with their spring planting. In a meeting with many prominent figures of the Iowa GOP such as Clayton County Republican Chairman Joe Zuercher, fertilizers were a big topic that leaders and farmers discussed heavily.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Gas prices have soared to record highs in the past year, and analysts say they likely will only get higher. According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.33 a gallon, up from an average of $2.86 the same time last year. “If current policies now...
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could raise grain prices as much as 20% while boosting fertilizer prices another 13% and further inflating food costs, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). In a report issued Friday of the war’s impact on global food supplies, FAO estimates 20% to...
Farm advocates say that record-breaking fertilizer prices are decimating farmer profits and pulling wealth out of rural communities for the benefit of a handful of corporations that control the market. Groups such as Farm Action are calling on the federal government to enforce antitrust laws against the small number of...
(The Center Square) – Rising fertilizer and fuel costs could take a bite out of Arkansas' rice and corn farmers. Fertilizer costs have reached record highs, as anhydrous ammonia prices are up 203% over the previous year and liquid nitrogen costs are up 162%, according to the U.S. Department of Agricultural Marketing Service.
From the side of the road at his orchard along Mile 2 and a half in Mercedes, Valley farmer Fred Karle knows this year might just be the last for his oranges. "That's the tough part of about agriculture sometimes," Karle said, picking off dead limbs, some of them still here after last year's historic freeze.
The price of fertilizer has already skyrocketed over the past 18 months with some farmers saying they are having trouble getting it. Those issues could be getting worse depending on what happens this week in Canada. More than 3,000 rail workers with Canadian Pacific Railway could be going on strike...
Lawmakers are raising their concern to President Joe Biden regarding record increases in fertilizer prices approaching the spring planting season. Senator Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican joined by 18 senate colleagues, penned a letter to President Biden urging the administration to “immediately take all necessary steps to curtail the rising costs impacting American farmers and consumers.”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Drivers are seeing no relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to skyrocket, sitting at an average of $4.14 per gallon for unleaded, as of Tuesday. The pain at the pump is causing many to reconsider what they are driving, and a local car dealership expects to see an increase in electric vehicle sales as gas becomes more expensive.
Spring has sprung in the Upper Thumb, and that means Upper Thumb lawn maintenance providers are getting ready to make the switch from snow-plowing to cutting and fertilizing lawns. Lawn maintenance is a business that requires a lot of gasoline and diesel fuel. Record-setting prices, along with several other economic...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are working to help reduce the strain on U.S. farmers facing high fertilizer prices by the end of the 2022 planting season. U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) along with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and 83 other colleagues sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission to request it address the strain on the fertilizer supply.
Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. The increases were in line with economists' forecasts.
