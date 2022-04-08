ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Fertilizer Prices Climb

wtyefm.com
 3 days ago

(Undated) – Farmers continue to face high fertilizer prices....

www.wtyefm.com

Axios

Fertilizer prices soar, posing risk of further food price increases

Fertilizer prices have soared in recent weeks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further exacerbated global supply chain disruptions. Why it matters: Fertilizer is a key component in food production, meaning farmers are poised to face higher costs likely leading to further increases in food prices. Fertilizer is about three...
AGRICULTURE
Y105

Soaring Prices Cause IA Senator To Fight Fertilizer Tariffs

As we head into the end of March, farmers are starting to get antsy wanting to get going with their spring planting. In a meeting with many prominent figures of the Iowa GOP such as Clayton County Republican Chairman Joe Zuercher, fertilizers were a big topic that leaders and farmers discussed heavily.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Big Country News

Record High Gas Prices Expected to Continue Climbing

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Gas prices have soared to record highs in the past year, and analysts say they likely will only get higher. According to AAA, the national average gas price is $4.33 a gallon, up from an average of $2.86 the same time last year. “If current policies now...
TRAFFIC
KRGV

Rising fertilizer prices impacting Valley farmers

From the side of the road at his orchard along Mile 2 and a half in Mercedes, Valley farmer Fred Karle knows this year might just be the last for his oranges. "That's the tough part of about agriculture sometimes," Karle said, picking off dead limbs, some of them still here after last year's historic freeze.
MERCEDES, TX
iheart.com

Lawmakers seeking Presidential action on fertilizer prices

Lawmakers are raising their concern to President Joe Biden regarding record increases in fertilizer prices approaching the spring planting season. Senator Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican joined by 18 senate colleagues, penned a letter to President Biden urging the administration to “immediately take all necessary steps to curtail the rising costs impacting American farmers and consumers.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
wdhn.com

Electric vehicles sales on the rise as gas prices climb

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Drivers are seeing no relief at the pumps as gas prices continue to skyrocket, sitting at an average of $4.14 per gallon for unleaded, as of Tuesday. The pain at the pump is causing many to reconsider what they are driving, and a local car dealership expects to see an increase in electric vehicle sales as gas becomes more expensive.
DOTHAN, AL
Midland Daily News

Landscapers feeling trampled by rising fuel, seed, fertilizer prices

Spring has sprung in the Upper Thumb, and that means Upper Thumb lawn maintenance providers are getting ready to make the switch from snow-plowing to cutting and fertilizing lawns. Lawn maintenance is a business that requires a lot of gasoline and diesel fuel. Record-setting prices, along with several other economic...
AGRICULTURE
WIBW

Kansas leaders work to reduce strain on farmers facing high fertilizer prices

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas officials are working to help reduce the strain on U.S. farmers facing high fertilizer prices by the end of the 2022 planting season. U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he and Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) along with U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and 83 other colleagues sent a letter to the U.S. International Trade Commission to request it address the strain on the fertilizer supply.
KANSAS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US producer prices climbed 10% in February from a year ago

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10% last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8% from January. The increases were in line with economists' forecasts.
BUSINESS

