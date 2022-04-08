ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

What’s on a “Spokane Pizza?” one TikToker says, fry sauce and salmon

By Bradley Warren
nbcrightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, WASH- A Spokane Pizza TikTok has gone viral a locally for its uniqueness. Josh Scherer made the pizza on TikTok and says it’s the most underrated regional pizza. The...

www.nbcrightnow.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Sauce#Tiktok#Salmon#Fry Sauce#Food Drink#Spokane Pizza Tiktok#Bell Pepper And Onion#Khq
