SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton has announced its schedule of events for 2022, which includes the first time Food Trucks on the River has taken place since the pandemic. Eager to get back to a full roster of in-person events, Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Heriot-Mikula, Michael Skrtic, and Jimmy Tickey said, ​“We are excited to get back to providing high quality concerts, community gatherings, and seasonal events that improve arts engagement for the Shelton community.”

SHELTON, CT ・ 25 DAYS AGO