Parkland, FL

Potential Parkland School Shooting Juror Cites 'Sugar Daddy' So She Can Be Excused

By Ron Dicker
 3 days ago

A potential juror for the sentencing trial of Parkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried an unusually frank confession to avoid serving on the panel — and it apparently worked. She told the judge she was too busy because of her “sugar daddy.” (Watch the video below.)

Judge Elizabeth Scherer tried to appear, well, nonjudgmental, as the woman described a schedule packed with her sons’ birthdays, her husband, and an outside commitment.

“I have my sugar daddy that I see every day,” the prospective juror said in courtroom video posted by the Daily Mail.

“I’m sorry?” the judge replied.

“My sugar daddy,” the woman repeated.

“I’m not exactly sure what you’re talking about,” Scherer said.

“Well, I’m married and I have my sugar daddy and I see him every day,” the jury prospect explained.

The judge told the woman the court would get back to her, according to outlets . She was eventually dismissed.

Once selected, the jury will decide whether Cruz will get life in prison or the death penalty for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in October.

Comments / 15

Donna Ramires
3d ago

God forbid what's going on in this country what an airhead to get up and you're married and then say that you're taking care of your sugar daddy you can't and have no time to be on a jury what is she on drugs what an airhead

Robert Kennedy
2d ago

She's working da streets. Hey it's a tough job. Kids gotta eat and the old man need his weed. Can't be doin no jury duty wit a schedule like that.

