Fellow musicians have paid tribute to “incredible talent” Taylor Hawkins, who has died aged 50.The Foo Fighters drummer was hailed as a “generous and cool person” as well as being an “amazing musician.Hawkin’s death was announced by the band on Friday in the midst of a festival tour of South America.So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace— FINNEAS...

MUSIC ・ 16 DAYS AGO